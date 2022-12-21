Left Menu

Brentford striker Toney charged with more betting violations

PTI | London | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 10:54 IST
Brentford striker Toney charged with more betting violations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the English Football Association with 30 more breaches of betting rules.

Toney, who is third in the Premier League with 10 goals this season, was charged in November with with 232 alleged breaches between 2017 to 2021.

The west London club said it was informed by the governing body of the additional alleged breaches.

"Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue," the club said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Toney has until Jan. 4 to provide a response. The additional charges stem from alleged breaches between March 2017 and February 2019.

Toney said last month that he was assisting the FA with its investigation.

The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose "financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022