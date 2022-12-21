Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea appoint Vivell as new technical director

Chelsea on Wednesday appointed Christopher Vivell as the London club's technical director under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. "Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that," he added. Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League and host Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 16:05 IST
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea on Wednesday appointed Christopher Vivell as the London club's technical director under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Vivell earlier worked with RB Leipzig, where he was responsible for recruitment and scouting across all age groups in his native Germany.

Vivell, who also worked with Leipzig's sister club Salzburg, said Chelsea are building "the most exciting project in global football". "Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that," he added.

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League and host Bournemouth on Tuesday.

