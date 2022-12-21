Viacom18 secures broadcast rights for Olympic Games Paris 2024 across India, subcontinent

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday announced that Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has secured the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Paris 2024, plus non-exclusive rights to the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Through the agreement, Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games, and free-to-air television coverage within the region. Next year's Olympics will be hosted by France in Paris, beginning from July 26 to August 11.

"Fans across India and the Subcontinent will be able to witness the magic of the OlympicGames through this partnership with Viacom18," said IOC President Thomas Bach in an official statement released by IOC. "As a dynamic sports and media market, this is an important strategic region for Olympic broadcasting, and this new media rights agreement will help us inspire fans and youngpeople across these countries to engage with Olympic sports and the Olympic values," he further added.

"The Olympic Movement is getting stronger in India, buoyed by tremendous medal-winningperformances by Indian athletes and their inspiring stories, a growing sporting culture andan exponentially increased access to top-level content for millions of Indian sporting fans ontheir devices," said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. "We are delighted that we can present live Olympics content to each and every Indian through our multiple platforms, and are proud to showcase the ultimate pursuit of sporting excellence all athletes embark upon to achieve the peak of sporting glory at Paris 2024," Jayaraj said.

The IOC works with media companies worldwide to ensure that as many people as possible can experience the magic of the Olympic Games. The Olympic media partnerships also contribute valuable revenue that provides the long-term financial security of the Olympic Movement. The IOC retained just 10 per cent of these revenues, with the rest being distributed to support the staging of the Olympic Games, promote the worldwide development of sport and the Olympic Movement, and assist with the implementation of the Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5. (ANI)

