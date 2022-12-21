Sports News Roundup: Wizards whip Suns to snap 10-game losing streak; Fast start helps Flames sink Sharks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

In hangover of World Cup fiesta, Argentina's economic reality bites

Gregorina Victorica, 86, a retiree in Buenos Aires has been cheering Argentina's victory in the soccer World Cup, which has lifted spirits in the South American nation and brought joy to people hard hit by rising prices and economic malaise. But despite the glow of victory from a dramatic and topsy-turvy final against France, reality is biting with inflation heading towards 100%, tight capital controls, near 40% poverty and fears of more debt defaults on the horizon.

NHL roundup: Fast start helps Flames sink Sharks

Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube set a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a game and the Calgary Flames rebounded from a blown lead to claim a 7-3 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Toffoli finished with two goals in a three-point outing, and Nazem Kadri scored twice for Calgary. Dube and Milan Lucic both collected one goal and one assist, while Trevor Lewis scored. Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau both collected three assists.

Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar. The BBC reported on Monday that France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the final.

Tennis-Murray says he is one 'big injury' away from retirement

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has vowed to compete as long as his body remains in good shape but said he is one "big injury" away from retirement. Former number one Murray is currently 49th in the ATP rankings after suffering several injuries during his career, including undergoing hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

NBA roundup: Wizards whip Suns to snap 10-game losing streak

The Washington Wizards outscored the Phoenix Suns 25-12 in the final 5 1/2 minutes and snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 113-110 win over the host Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Washington got 29 points from Kyle Kuzma and 27 points from Bradley Beal, and each of them added six rebounds and six assists. The Suns took a 98-88 lead midway through the fourth quarter on a pair of Deandre Ayton free throws, the last of his 30 points. Phoenix then went the next 5:17 scoring just two points while Washington ripped off 21 points.

Former FIFA head Blatter: Failed to protect soccer from interference

Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA, said he had been unable to protect soccer from political and business interference in an interview with German weekly Die Zeit. Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, said he had "tried to control the business" but had repeatedly failed "because of the economic value of football and because of politics," he said in an interview to be published in Die Zeit's Thursday edition.

Italy's Traore calls out team mates over racist Christmas present

A Black Italian rugby player accused his team mates of racism on Wednesday after they gave him a "rotten banana" during a Secret Santa anonymous gift exchange. Cherif Traore wrote on Instagram that he received the unwanted present, inside a rubbish bag, during a Christmas dinner for Benetton Treviso players.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Olympic champion Feuz to retire

Switzerland's Olympic champion Beat Feuz announced on Wednesday that he would retire in January, 16 years after his debut in the Alpine Skiing World Cup. Feuz said on Instagram that his last race would be the downhill event in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Jan. 21.

Motor racing-Hughes ready for an electric debut with McLaren

Jake Hughes had a surreal moment when he saw his electric Formula E car parked next to Formula One great Alain Prost's 1980s racer at McLaren's Woking headquarters, but the weight of history serves only as motivation. McLaren Racing have taken over the team of departed champions Mercedes and will debut in the electric series in January when season nine -- the new 'Gen3' era -- gets under way in Mexico City.

NFL-Steelers' Franco Harris, who made the 'Immaculate Reception' dies at 72

Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back who caught what became known as the 'Immaculate Reception' has died, said the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. He was 72. Harris rushed for 12,120 yards in 13 NFL seasons and won four Super Bowl rings with the Steelers but it was a single catch off a ricocheted pass from Terry Bradshaw that turned into a game winning 60-yard touchdown that is the signature moment in a Hall of Fame career.

