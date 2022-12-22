Left Menu

Soccer-Ten Hag sees future for defender Wan-Bissaka at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a future at the club after the defender impressed in a 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley. "He's had some good years with United, but from the start of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, and so was running behind ... "His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 08:29 IST
Soccer-Ten Hag sees future for defender Wan-Bissaka at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a future at the club after the defender impressed in a 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley. United took the lead when Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box to set up Christian Eriksen from close range before Marcus Rashford made it 2-0.

Ten Hag said Wan-Bissaka, who has struggled with injuries this season and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, is slowly but surely finding his feet. "... Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it is clear he has a future (here)," Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday. "He's had some good years with United, but from the start of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, and so was running behind ...

"His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better. "When you get an assist, especially the way he got that assist with his movement and the right moment, the timing and then great pass of course from Bruno (Fernandes). But this is great and so I'm happy with his performance. He did good."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022