Bangladesh reach 82/2 at lunch on Day 1 of second Test

Bangladesh made 82 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against India here on Thursday.

Bangladesh lost both their openers Najmul Hossain Shanto (24) and Zakir Hasan (15) in the morning session.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat (1/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/30) picked up the wickets for India.

At the break, skipper Shakib Al Hasan (16 not out) and Mominul Haque (23 not out) were at the crease. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 82 for 2 in 28 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 24, Mominul Haque 23 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 16 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 1/20).

