Soccer-Isco failed to meet Sevilla's expectations, says Sampaoli

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said the LaLiga club's former midfielder Isco failed to live up to their expectations, leading to the 30-year-old's contract being terminated on Wednesday. The former Real Madrid player left Sevilla after four months at the club during which he played 19 games, scoring one goal.

"Isco is a great guy and I wish him all the best," Argentine Sampaoli said after his side's Copa del Rey win over Juventud Torremolinos on Wednesday. "A player who has great ability is leaving, but he did not meet the club's expectations."

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers who are managed by Spaniard Julen Lopetegui. He played a key role in signing Isco when he was coach of Sevilla.

