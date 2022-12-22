Left Menu

Soccer-Isco failed to meet Sevilla's expectations, says Sampaoli

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said the LaLiga club's former midfielder Isco failed to live up to their expectations, leading to the 30-year-old's contract being terminated on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 23:30 IST
Soccer-Isco failed to meet Sevilla's expectations, says Sampaoli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said the LaLiga club's former midfielder Isco failed to live up to their expectations, leading to the 30-year-old's contract being terminated on Wednesday. The former Real Madrid player left Sevilla after four months at the club during which he played 19 games, scoring one goal.

"Isco is a great guy and I wish him all the best," Argentine Sampaoli said after his side's Copa del Rey win over Juventud Torremolinos on Wednesday. "A player who has great ability is leaving, but he did not meet the club's expectations."

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers who are managed by Spaniard Julen Lopetegui. He played a key role in signing Isco when he was coach of Sevilla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022