Scoreboard of 2nd Test: India vs Bangladesh, Lunch Day 2

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 23-12-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 11:24 IST
Representative image
Scoreboard at lunch on the day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 India 1st Innings: KL Rahul lbw b Taijul Islam 10 Shubman Gill lbw b Taijul Islam 20 Cheteshwar Pujarac Mominul b Taijul Islam 24 Virat Kohli batting 18 Rishabh Pant batting 12 Extras: (NB-2) 2 Total: (For 3 wickets in 36 overs) 86 Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-38, 3-72.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 5-2-13-0, Shakib Al Hasan 5-2-16-0, Khaled Ahmed 5-1-19-0, Taijul Islam 13-3-24-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8-1-14-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

