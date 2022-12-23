BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Pant, Iyer help visitors take first innings lead (Stumps, Day 2)

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer knocks guided India to 314 all out giving them 87run lead in the first innings of the second test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Resuming post tea session at 226/4, India went on to go past Bangladesh team's total of 227 runs to take the first innings lead.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer notched up 150-run partnership and India's total too went past 250-run mark. The 159-run partnership was broken by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as he dismissed dangerous Pant for 93 caught behind by wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan as India lost their fifth wicket for 253.

Axar Patel walked out to bat but could not last long as he was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto for 4 as India lost its sixth wicket for 264. Shakib struck again this time getting the prized scalp of Iyer leg before wicket for 87 as India lost its seventh wicket for 271.

Ravichandran Ashwin also became Shakib's victim as he dismissed him leg before for 12 and India lost their eighth wicket for 286. Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav managed to take India's total beyond 300-run mark.

Taijul Islam broke the Unadkat-Yadav partnership and also bagged his fourth wicket. Shakib too bagged his fourth wicket as he dismissed Mohammed Siraj for 7 as India was bowled out for 314 taking a lead of 87 runs in first innings. Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan came out to bat and ensured that there was no damage as the hosts were 7 for no loss going into stumps.

Earlier resuming the day at it at 19/0, Shubman Gill (14*) and KL Rahul (3*) were extremely conservative in the morning. Both batters found run-scoring difficult as the Bangladeshi bowlers were brilliant with their lines and lengths on a difficult pitch that aided the bowlers.

The bowlers kept probing and finally got rid of stand-in captain KL Rahul in the 14th over. Taijul found the right-hander in front of the wicket and ended the batter's scratchy stay at the crease for just 10 runs. Gill also followed his captain to the pavilion, getting dismissed in a similar fashion for 20 runs.

Virat Kohli and Pujara then steadied the innings and were looking confident against the Bangladeshi bowlers. Pujara reached the tally of 7000 runs in Test cricket overtaking Sir Don Bradman's 6996 run count en route to his 24-run knock. But then Taijul struck for the third time to dismiss Pujara for 24 runs. The wicket reduced India to 72/3. The left-arm spinner Taijul Islam dismissed KL Rahul, Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara to hand the advantage to the the hosts.

Rishabh Pant played his shots from the moment he set foot on the crease while Virat made sure that India walked into lunch with no further hiccups. The spinners produced some tidy overs in tandem and restrained scoring as Taijul emerged as the session's top bowler by taking all three wickets.

Virat was unbeaten on 18 runs while Pant made 14 before the umpires called the lunch break, with India at 86/3. Resuming post lunch session at 86/3 India got off to a worst possible start losing Virat Kohli for 24 by Taskin Ahmed caught behind by wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan to leave India tottering at 94/4.

Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat and along with wicket-keeper batter Pant took India's total beyond triple-figure mark. Pant continued to bat in his trademark aggressive style alongwith Iyer as the duo struck a fifty-run partnership to guide India beyond 150-run mark.

Southpaw Pant also notched up his 12th half-century in just 49 balls. The Pant-Iyer pair looked unstoppable to take their partnership beyond triple-figure mark in 116 balls and in process India went past 200-run mark.

Iyer too batted aggressively to score his half-century of just 60 balls. India managed to score 226/4 going into Tea break trailing Bangladesh by just one run with six wickets in hand. Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227/10 and 7/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 5* Zakir Hasan 2*; Jaydev Unadkat 0/0) vs India 314/10 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74, Shakib Al Hasan 4/79) (ANI)

