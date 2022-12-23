Newly-launched Khelo India dashboard to provide information in real time

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched the 'Khelo India Dashboard', a one-stop platform, which will give people all the information they need with regards to the various schemes that come under the programme.

The digital platform will have statistical data on athletes, coaches, venues and schemes related to the Khelo India programme.

The dashboard will be updated in real time and will aim to give ''every citizen of the country access to all the information regarding the various offerings of Khelo India,'' said a Sports Authority of India (SAI) statement on Friday.

''Easy accessibility and transparency has always always been given top priority (by the government), be it ease of living or the ease of compliance. Keeping the same thought in mind, the Khelo India dashboard has been launched. ''This platform will help every person, be it a common man or an athlete, get all the information that they need with regard to the Khelo India schemes and they will not have to visit multiple places to get any information,'' said Thakur.

Minister of State for Sports, Nisith Pramanik said, ''The platform will not only help people get information regarding the Khelo India schemes but also help them access information regarding progress made regarding the development of sports infrastructures, Fit India and play-field development.'' The platform also has a database on Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India Academies, SAI Training Centres and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), which in turn will help athletes find the closest centre where sports training is available in various disciplines.

The centres are geo-tagged on the country's map to help any athlete pursuing a certain sport find the centre of their choice across India. On the Covid-19 surge in China and a sense of unease whether the Asian Games in Hangzhou will take place or not, Thakur said he was aware of the situation but the Indian team's preparations won't be hampered.

''I am aware of the situation (in China), but the preparation of our athletes is an ongoing process,'' he said.

On the BCCI's stand to not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year, Thakur said, ''I am not the right person to decide on this.'' PTI AM AM SSC SSC

