Chhattisgarh back on top after Mandal's all-round show

Ajay Mandal came up with a splendid all-round show to power Chhattisgarh to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Services that took the winners three points clear at the top of Group C in the Ranji Trophy here on Friday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 145 for 4 with an arrear of 31 runs, Railways provided the resistance through Rahul Singh (71) and skipper Rajat Paliwal (58). But left-arm spinner Mandal, who cracked a century (114) in Chhattisgarh's first innings score of 389, made inroads on the final day morning session as he ended the duo's resistance en route to match-winning figures of 14-2-38-5. The 26-year-old ended with match-haul of eight wickets. At the other end, Pankaj Rao claimed 3/48 to help Chhattisgarh bowl out Services for 221 in 61.2 overs, handing them an easy 46-run target.

Chhattisgarh cruised home in 12.1 overs without any loss of wicket to seal a bonus point win to return to the top spot, three points ahead of Karnataka who are at the second place on 10.

Brief Scores: At Delhi: Services 213 & 221 in 61.2 overs (Rahul Singh 71, Rajat Paliwal 58; Ajay Mandal 5/38, Pankaj Kumar Rao 3/48) vs Chhattisgarh 389 & 46 for no loss in 12.1 overs. Chhattisgarh won by 10 wickets. Points: Chhattisgarh 7, Services 0.

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 337 & 363 for 8 declared in 88 overs (Deepak Hooda 155, Kunal Singh Rathore 75, Abhijeet Tomar 68; Jalaj Saxena 3/93) vs Kerala 306 & 299 for 8 in 68 overs (Sachin Baby 81 not out, Sanju Samson 69, Ponnan Rahul 64; Manav Suthar 3/103, Aniket Choudhary 2/39). Match drawn. Points: Rajasthan 3, Kerala 1. At Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 386 & 212 for 3 declared in 55 overs (Virat Singh 100 not out, Kumar Deobrat 72; Mohit Redkar 2/64) vs Goa 362 & 61 for 3 in 23 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 34 not out; Utkarsh Singh 2/25). Match drawn. Points: Jharkhand 3, Goa 1.

