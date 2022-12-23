Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals' official fan group 'Super Royals' shows their support from Jaipur

With the Royals having retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, the franchise was quite active in Kochi, which provided the fans some enjoyable moments.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:40 IST
Rajasthan Royals' official fan group 'Super Royals' shows their support from Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals fans watching screening of IPL 2023 Auction in Jaipur (Image: RR media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the IPL Auction underway in Kochi on Friday, members of Rajasthan Royals' official fan programme - Super Royals - were seen witnessing the bidding war together from the pink city. With the Royals having retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, the franchise was quite active in Kochi, which provided the fans some enjoyable moments. 12 Super Royals hosted 25 other lucky fans who were selected through a Super Royals-run contest on their social media channels for watching what is tipped to be the biggest day of the off-season for all IPL teams.

These fans were seen cheering passionately for the Royals as they won a bid for Jason Holder, but also shed disappointment when the team couldn't. The select fans also took part in some fun activities in the build-up to the auction, and were seen preparing a wish list and making predictions for the team's buys in the auction ahead of IPL 2023. The 'Super Royals' programme was launched in 2020 by the franchise to bring its fans closer to the team and recognize the most passionate supporters. As part of the vision, the franchise has been creating a passage for these enthusiasts to interact with the Royals' star players & management, and encourage fan-led activations and initiatives across the country.

Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and are one of the 10 teams competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022