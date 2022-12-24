Maxi Moralez to leave NYC, return to Argentina's Racing

Left Menu

It was a very difficult and personal decision for me, one of the most difficult decisions in my career. Morales played from Racing from 2005-07, went to Moscow, then was loaned back. He spent 2009-11 at Vélez Sársfield and went to Italy with Atalanta from 2011-15, then to Mexicos Len from 2016-17.

Midfielder Maxi Moralez is rejoining Argentina's Racing after six seasons with New York City in Major League Soccer.

The 35-year-old Moralez had 36 goals and 60 assists in 194 games over all competitions, helping NYC win the 2021 MLS title.

“My family and I have decided to return to Argentina, my country, after a very long time,” he said in a statement Friday. “It was a very difficult and personal decision for me, one of the most difficult decisions in my career.” Morales played from Racing from 2005-07, went to Moscow, then was loaned back. He spent 2009-11 at Vélez Sársfield and went to Italy with Atalanta from 2011-15, then to Mexico's León from 2016-17.

