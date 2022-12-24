"I look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya": Ireland's Joshua Little on being picked by Gujarat Titans

After being picked by Gujarat Titans (GT) for the Indian Premier League season (IPL) 2023, Ireland player Joshua Little said that he is excited to play under GT captain Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra. Defending champions Gujarat Titans roped the 23-year-old Ireland player for Rs 4.4 crores in the IPL mini auction held in Kochi on Friday.

Little made his international debut for Ireland in 2016. The left-arm seamer from Dublin has since played 22 ODIs and 53 T20Is for his country. "I'm delighted to have been signed by the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality squad. I'm also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me," Joshua Little said in an official statement released by Ireland Cricket.

Little's most recent bowling exploits for the national team were in the ICC T20 World Cup against New Zealand when he became the sixth bowler ever to register a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup. Little has also featured in several franchise leagues - Lanka Premier League and The Hundred - while last month he was picked up in the Pakistan Super League draft and has been offered a deal in the SA20.

"I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland - and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this," he further added. This left-arm Irish quick was one of Ireland's leading performers in their T20 World Cup campaign, which saw them progress to the Super 12 phase. He also took a hat trick in the tournament. He took 11 wickets in the tournament, with the best bowling figures of 3/22 and an economy rate of 7.00. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)