Bangladesh lead India by 108 runs at tea on day 3

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 24-12-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Bangladesh

Litton Das led Bangladesh's fightback as the hosts took a 108-run lead to be 195/7 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the second Test against India here on Saturday. Indian bowlers dominated the second session even as Das (58 batting) notched up a half-century and Bangladesh inched closer to the 200-run mark.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar Patel (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) and Nurul Hasan (31).

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 195 for 7 in 60 overs (Litton Das 58 batting, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/58).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs.

