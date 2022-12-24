Cricket-Bangladesh 195-7 at tea after Das fightback
Bangladesh, which conceded a first-innings lead of 87 in the low-scoring contest, are 108 runs ahead with three wickets in hand. India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed two wickets after lunch for figures of 3-58. Das was dropped in the slip twice by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. India are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series following their 188-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.
Bangladesh lost three wickets in Saturday's second session to slump to 195-7 on day three of the second test against India in Mirpur.
Litton Das led the home team's resistance with a 58, with Taskin Ahmed on 15 at the other end. Bangladesh, which conceded a first-innings lead of 87 in the low-scoring contest, are 108 runs ahead with three wickets in hand.
India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed two wickets after lunch for figures of 3-58. Das was dropped in the slip twice by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.
India are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series following their 188-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.
