Soccer-Bonner to rejoin Liverpool Women after four years

Bonner captained Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles, in 2013 and 2014, during her six-year tenure before she joined Manchester City, where she won the League Cup and two FA Cups. The 31-year-old will join Liverpool, subject to international clearance and formal approvals, following her stint with Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 21:10 IST
Defender Gemma Bonner will return to Liverpool after four years, the Women's Super League club announced on Saturday. Bonner captained Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles, in 2013 and 2014, during her six-year tenure before she joined Manchester City, where she won the League Cup and two FA Cups.

The 31-year-old will join Liverpool, subject to international clearance and formal approvals, following her stint with Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States. "I was here for quite a while before, it was a hard decision to leave but I think I always knew within myself that one day I would love to come back to Liverpool," said Bonner, who has 11 caps for England.

"Now the time feels right." At Liverpool, Bonner will be reunited with manager Matt Beard after they worked together during her first spell.

Liverpool are ninth (out of 12) in the WSL this season at the winter break.

