Great game, memorable win: Ravichandran Ashwin after series triumph over Bangladesh

Following his side's three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test, Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin expressed happiness at his team's win, calling it 'memorable'. India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling contest in the second Test on Sunday to seal the series 2-0 here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

"Great game and a memorable win. #blessed #INDvsBAN," tweeted Ashwin after the win. Ashwin made valuable contributions with both bat and ball to seal the series for the visitors. He scored 112 runs in three innings at an average of 56.00, which included a knock of 58 in the first Test. He also took seven wickets in the series.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 227 in the first innings, with Mominul Haque (84) being the top-scorer. Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) impressed with the ball for India. India gained an 87-run lead in the match and were bowled out for 314 in their first innings. Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87) posted valuable knocks while Taijul Islam (4/74) and Shakib al Hasan (4/79) were the standout bowlers for the hosts.

Bangladesh outscored themselves in their second innings but were still bundled out for 231 runs. Litton Das (73) and Zakir Hasan (51) scored valuable half-centuries while in the lower middle-order/lower order, Nurul Hasan (31) and Taskin Ahmed (31) also scored some important runs after Bangladesh were reduced to six for 113. Axar Patel (3/68) was the leading bowler for India while Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets apiece. Umesh also got a wicket.

Leading by 144 runs after their second innings, Bangladesh set a target of 145 for India to win the Test and the series. Slipping in the chase, India were staring down the barrel at 74/7 before Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) held their nerves and took India to a seven-wicket win. Ravichandran Ashwin was declared 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock in the second innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara was named the 'Player of the Series' for scoring 192 runs in the two tests, which included a century and a half-century. Brief Scores: Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227/10 and 231/10 (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3-68) vs India 314/10 and 145/7 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74) (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-63). (ANI)

