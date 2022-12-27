Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man United's Maguire on course to return for Forest game

Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is expected to return to the squad for Tuesday's Premier League game at home to Nottingham Forest after missing the last match due to illness, the club said on Monday. England international Maguire missed United's 2-0 win over Burnley last week which sealed their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Golf-Kathy Whitworth, winningest pro golfer in history, dead at 83

Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 LPGA Tour victories are the most ever by a player on a pro tour, passed away suddenly on Saturday while celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said. She was 83. "It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest golf professional ever, Kathy Whitworth," Odle said in a statement on Sunday.

NFL roundup: Packers dump Dolphins, extend playoff push

Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its NFC playoff hopes alive. The Dolphins (8-7) dropped their fourth in a row but still would clinch an AFC wild-card berth if they win their last two games.

Soccer-Arsenal stretch lead to seven points as Premier League returns, Newcastle go second

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and extend their Premier League lead to seven points as the top-flight season resumed on Monday. Earlier in the Boxing Day programme Newcastle United stormed into second place by outclassing Leicester City 3-0 away for their sixth successive Premier League win.

Soccer-Ait Nouri earns Wolves last-gasp win at Everton

Rayan Ait Nouri grabbed the winner five minutes into stoppage-time as Wolverhampton Wanderers moved off the foot of the table with a 2-1 victory over Everton on Monday in manager Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge. Ait Nouri scored from close range at the back post after a quick break from the visitors to spark wild celebrations from the players and the bench, and leave Frank Lampard’s strugglers walking off the Goodison Park pitch to boos.

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 to go sixth in league

Free-flowing Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday to go sixth in the Premier League in an entertaining game that featured a first senior goal from Spanish teenager Stefan Bajcetic and a record-making assist by Andy Robertson. Striker Mohamed Salah tapped in the visitors' opener in the fifth minute after a sublime passing move from marauding wing-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

Soccer-Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday. The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Rugby-Wales lock Rowlands to miss Six Nations due to shoulder injury

Wales lock Will Rowlands will miss the Six Nations due to a shoulder problem, he said on Monday. The 31-year-old suffered the injury during last month's 20-13 victory over Argentina in Cardiff.

Soccer-Conte says had no doubts about Kane's response to World Cup anguish

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had no doubts that Harry Kane would rise above the disappointment of his World Cup heartache as the Premier League season resumed on Monday. Kane matched Wayne Rooney's England goal-scoring by converting a penalty in the World Cup quarter-final against France but later missed a penalty in the 2-1 defeat.

Soccer-Broken leg sidelines Scotland keeper Gordon for rest of the season

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break, his club Heart of Midlothian said on Monday. The 39-year-old suffered the injury after colliding with another player during a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve. He had to be carried off on a stretcher and has undergone surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)