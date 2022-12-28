Left Menu

Cricket-Australia 479-7 at lunch after early Nortje blitz

Green was nursing a broken index finger, having retired hurt on day two after being struck in the glove by Nortje. Though able to bat, the big all-rounder will not bowl for the rest of the test and has been ruled out for the third and final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:18 IST
Cricket-Australia 479-7 at lunch after early Nortje blitz

Anrich Nortje struck twice in two balls as South Africa rallied with four wickets early on day three of the second test but Australia pushed their lead to an imposing 290 runs by lunch on Wednesday.

Australia were 479 for seven at the break in reply to South Africa's 189, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey 62 not out and injured all-rounder Cameron Green on 14 on a mild and overcast day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Leading the three-match series 1-0, Australia resumed on 386 for three in the morning after rain forced a short delay to the start, with number five Travis Head and Carey looking to bat South Africa out of the game.

But Nortje struck in his second over, bowling Head for 51 straight after the South Australian brought up his second half-century of the series. The fiery seamer then bowled David Warner on the next delivery with a rocketing yorker after the veteran opener resumed on 200, having retired hurt with cramp on day two.

Pat Cummins defended the hat-trick ball but the home skipper was soon caught behind for four off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. South Africa captain Dean Elgar referred the decision after their appeal was turned down, and the third umpire confirmed the dismissal after the 'Snicko' technology detected a faint outside edge as the ball whistled by Cummins's straight bat.

South Africa had taken three wickets for five runs, leaving Australia 400 for six, but the rally stalled as plucky tail-ender Nathan Lyon combined with Carey in a quickfire 40-run partnership. Lyon was eventually caught for 25, slogging at a Lungi Ngidi short ball.

Carey survived and became the fourth Australian batter to pass fifty in the innings when he smashed a sumptuous straight drive for four off Ngidi. Green was nursing a broken index finger, having retired hurt on day two after being struck in the glove by Nortje.

Though able to bat, the big all-rounder will not bowl for the rest of the test and has been ruled out for the third and final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With paceman Mitchell Starc also nursing a sore middle finger on his bowling hand, Australia will have to lean heavily on Cummins, Scott Boland and Lyon when South Africa bat again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
3
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022