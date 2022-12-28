Left Menu

Jacob Oram roped in as MI Cape Town's bowling coach

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:00 IST
Jacob Oram Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Former New Zealand all-rounder Jacob Oram has been roped in as MI Cape Town's bowling coach ahead of the inaugural SA20 season, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Oram, who represented New Zealand in 33 Tests, 160 ODIs, and 36 T20Is, has played in the Indian Premier League and his final season in 2013 was with the Mumbai Indians.

After retiring, he made a transition to coaching in 2014 with the New Zealand 'A' side.

He has also served as the assistant coach of the New Zealand women's team.

With experience in franchise cricket, Oram joins the MI Cape Town coaching team comprising Simon Katich (head coach), Hashim Amla (batting coach), James Pamment (fielding coach), and Robin Peterson (Team Manager) for pre-season.

