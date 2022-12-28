Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh among nominees for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year Award

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:57 IST
Arshdeep Singh among nominees for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year Award
Arshdeep Singh (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was on Wednesday nominated for the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year honour alongside Marco Jansen, Finn Allen and Ibrahim Zadran.

Voting for the award will begin in January, said the ICC in a release.

Arshdeep has made the shortlist less than six months after making his international debut.

In 21 T20 Internationals, the lanky pacer took 33 wickets at an average of 18.12, providing breakthroughs both with the new and old ball.

Building on a strong IPL career, India's national setup took on the left-arm quick, and he made the most of the chance with the team looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep was also handed an ODI cap on India's recent tour of New Zealand, and the future is bright for the 23-year-old.

In a short span of time, Arshdeep came up with memorable performances, including in the high-pressure T20 World Cup game against Pakistan at the MCG.

With swing and pace at his disposal, Arshdeep removed both members of Pakistan's prolific opening pair. He claimed Babar Azam with his first ball lbw, before taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan at the end of his next over.

Arshdeep returned at the death to curtail Asif Ali's plans of a late onslaught, finishing with 3/32 from his four-over allotment.

Arshdeep is in contention for the award alongside another left-arm quick, Jansen from South Africa, New Zealand opener Allen and Afghanistan batter Zadran.

