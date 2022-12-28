Arshdeep Singh among nominees for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Wednesday announced the nominees for the Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award. South Africa quick Marco Jansen, India pacer Arshdeep Singh, New Zealand batter Finn Allen, and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran are the contenders to win the award.

It's admirable just how quickly Arshdeep Singh took to the international game, already an integral part of India's bowling assault with the white ball. Building on a strong IPL career, India's national setup quickly took on the left-arm quick, and he made the most of the opportunity with the team looking to rebound from a disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup. The fast bowler appeared in 21 T20Is for India, taking 33 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17 and providing tough competition in Powerplay and death-over situations.

Arshdeep was also given an ODI cap during India's recent tour of New Zealand, and the 23-year-old appears to be destined to take India's game forward. The Indian youngster stood tall on the big stage, unfazed by the pressure of an India vs. Pakistan match in a global tournament in front of over 90,000 people.

Arshdeep removed both members of Pakistan's prolific opening pair with a prodigious swing at pace. He dismissed Babar Azam with his first ball lbw before dismissing Mohammad Rizwan at the end of his next over. Arshdeep returned at the end to thwart Asif Ali's late onslaught, finishing with 3/32 from his four-over allotment.

Just when we thought South Africa's bowling attack could not be strengthened, up stepped a 206cm left-arm quick Marco Jansen who made an impression of his own. Jansen troubled opponents no matter where he went in 2022 after a strong Test debut on home soil on Boxing Day 2021. Jansen replicated his success on tour in England and Australia, taking 14 Test wickets in the calendar year in South Africa at an average of just 13.50. His nine Test wickets in New Zealand came at a respectable 28.55, and he also batted for Dean Elgar's side. Afghanistan made significant strides in the One Day International game, in particular, thanks to Ibrahim Zadran's efforts, making a number of critical contributions while also demonstrating his mettle in the shortest format.

The country earned automatic qualification for the World Cup with the help of Zadran's 431 runs in seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs), including three Super League centuries. Zadran was once again instrumental in T20 cricket. At the T20 World Cup, his 64* from 59 balls against India stands out as his team fell behind in their response, despite his steady runs. He finished with 367 runs at a strike rate of 110 and an average of 36.70, playing an important holding role while more aggressive players advanced around him.

The Black Caps have discovered another gem in Finn Allen, who had an excellent 2022 season after making his first T20I appearance in 2021. Making a century off 56 balls against Scotland boosted his game in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, where he provided the Kiwis with another dimension at the top of the order. His 42 off 24 balls against Australia effectively ended the defending champions' campaign before it even began, and Allen also made his ODI debut in July. (ANI)

