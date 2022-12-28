Soccer-Brighton Women name ex-Bayern coach Scheuer as new manager

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have appointed former Bayern Munich manager Jens Scheuer as their new head coach as they prepare for the second half of the Women's Super League (WSL) season, the south-coast club said on Wednesday. Scheuer will take over after former England coach Hope Powell stepped down at the end of October after five years in charge.

During his three seasons at Bayern, the 44-year-old German coach helped the team win the Women's Bundesliga title and guided them to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League in 2021. Scheuer will be tasked with rejuvenating the fortunes of Brighton, who are second-bottom in the 12-team WSL at the winter break.

"I had good talks with (technical director) David Weir. The first time we spoke it was clear for me that I wanted to come here and build a team which can grow and move up the table," said Scheuer, who has agreed a deal until the summer of 2026.

