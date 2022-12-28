Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton Women name ex-Bayern coach Scheuer as new manager

The first time we spoke it was clear for me that I wanted to come here and build a team which can grow and move up the table," said Scheuer, who has agreed a deal until the summer of 2026.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:41 IST
Soccer-Brighton Women name ex-Bayern coach Scheuer as new manager

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have appointed former Bayern Munich manager Jens Scheuer as their new head coach as they prepare for the second half of the Women's Super League (WSL) season, the south-coast club said on Wednesday. Scheuer will take over after former England coach Hope Powell stepped down at the end of October after five years in charge.

During his three seasons at Bayern, the 44-year-old German coach helped the team win the Women's Bundesliga title and guided them to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League in 2021. Scheuer will be tasked with rejuvenating the fortunes of Brighton, who are second-bottom in the 12-team WSL at the winter break.

"I had good talks with (technical director) David Weir. The first time we spoke it was clear for me that I wanted to come here and build a team which can grow and move up the table," said Scheuer, who has agreed a deal until the summer of 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022