India to host Asian Youth Women's Handball next year

Ten teams, including defending champions South Korea and hosts India, will take part in the Asian Youth Women's Handball Championship to be held in Noida, UP from July 23 to August 1 next year.

Besides Korea and India, the other participating countries are Japan, China, Chinese-Taipei, Iran, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Handball Association of India (HAI) executive director Anandeshwar Pandey said on Wednesday.

The agreement to give the hosting rights of the championship to India was signed between the Handball Association India and Asian Handball Federation (AHF) in the presence of International Handball Federation (IHF) vice-president Badar Mohammad Al Tayyab and AHF technical director Taleb.

The IHF and AHF officials also visited the facilities which will host the championship.

The teams finishing in the top-five bracket will automatically qualify for the World Youth Women's Handball Championship, the officials informed.

Al Tayyab also said that Handball Association India was the only unit which had been given affiliation by the International Handball Federation under their one-country-one-federation rule.

