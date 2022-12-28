Left Menu

India to host Asian Youth Women's Handball next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:46 IST
India to host Asian Youth Women's Handball next year
  • Country:
  • India

Ten teams, including defending champions South Korea and hosts India, will take part in the Asian Youth Women's Handball Championship to be held in Noida, UP from July 23 to August 1 next year.

Besides Korea and India, the other participating countries are Japan, China, Chinese-Taipei, Iran, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Handball Association of India (HAI) executive director Anandeshwar Pandey said on Wednesday.

The agreement to give the hosting rights of the championship to India was signed between the Handball Association India and Asian Handball Federation (AHF) in the presence of International Handball Federation (IHF) vice-president Badar Mohammad Al Tayyab and AHF technical director Taleb.

The IHF and AHF officials also visited the facilities which will host the championship.

The teams finishing in the top-five bracket will automatically qualify for the World Youth Women's Handball Championship, the officials informed.

Al Tayyab also said that Handball Association India was the only unit which had been given affiliation by the International Handball Federation under their one-country-one-federation rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022