Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt takes super-G win in Bormio

Earlier on Thursday, three-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria announced his retirement from the sport. After the event, second-placed Kriechmayr said that the retirement had affected Austrian skiers.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:38 IST
Swiss Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won the super-G event in Bormio, Italy on Thursday to extend his lead atop the overall World Cup standings. Odermatt beat Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr by 0.64 seconds, while Loic Meillard took third place, 1.22 seconds behind his Swiss compatriot.

The 25-year-old Odermatt has now racked up five wins this season and leads the overall World Cup standings by 329 points from Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. "It was a perfect run, nearly, especially from split one to the finish," Odermatt said. "It was a very difficult race, icy, a difficult course, you had to ski smart I guess, and use a little bit tactics, but it worked out for me.

After the event, second-placed Kriechmayr said that the retirement had affected Austrian skiers. "I tried my best but it was not the easiest day for us," Kriechmayr said. "Matthias was our leader and he helped the younger guys and all of us a lot, so it was not easy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

