Left Menu

Bangladesh name squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Bangladesh are part of Group A along with Australia, Sri Lanka, and United States of America.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 23:56 IST
Bangladesh name squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Representative image (ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Thursday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which begins on January 14. The team will leave for Johannesburg on January 1 and will participate in a pre-event camp and play practice matches before the main event.

They play warm-up games against South Africa and India on 9 and 10 January, respectively, and open their campaign with a clash against Australia on 14 January. Bangladesh are part of Group A along with Australia, Sri Lanka, and the United States of America.

They will be led by seam-bowling all-rounder Disha Biswas with Shorna Akter as her deputy. "We have selected a squad that has been together for the past two years and therefore, there is excellent team spirit and understanding. Four player in this side, captain Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Marufa Akter and Dilara Akter have toured New Zealand with the senior team and three of them have made full international appearances already. Our U19 side also played five matches against the Malaysian national women's team at home and won all the games," BCB Women Wing Selector Monjurul Islam was quoted as stating by ICC. "I am confident that this team will be very competitive in the first ever Under 19 World Cup for women," she added.

Bangladesh squad: Disha Biswas (c), Shorna Akter (vc), Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Misty Rany Saha, Reya Akter Shika, Sumaiya Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Mst Unnoti Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Leky Chakma, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva Stand by: Suborna Kormakar, Nishita Akter Nishi, Mst Rabaya Khatun and Juairiya Ferdous. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022