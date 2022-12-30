Pele's death leaves irreplaceable void in world of sports: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of soccer king Pele, saying his outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations.Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in 1940, Pele died on Thursday. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations, the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of soccer king Pele, saying his outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations.
Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in 1940, Pele died on Thursday. He was 82.. ''The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations,'' the prime minister wrote on Twitter. ''Condolences to his family and fans. RIP (rest in peace),'' Modi said.
