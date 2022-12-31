Left Menu

Soccer-Late Benzema double earns Real Madrid 2-0 win at Valladolid

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema returned to the starting lineup after missing the World Cup for France, having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start of the tournament. Both teams had several chances to open the scoring in the first half but superb goalkeeping from Valladolid's Jordi Masip and Real's Thibaut Courtois kept the game goalless at the break.

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid as Karim Benzema scored two late goals including a penalty to move them a point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Friday. Ballon d'Or winner Benzema returned to the starting lineup after missing the World Cup for France, having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start of the tournament.

Both teams had several chances to open the scoring in the first half but superb goalkeeping from Valladolid's Jordi Masip and Real's Thibaut Courtois kept the game goalless at the break. Real were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute after a handball against Javi Sanchez. The decision sent the home team into a frenzy and striker Sergio Leon was sent off for dissent. Benzema converted the penalty with ease.

One minute before stoppage time, the unmarked Benzema doubled the visitors' lead with a well-placed shot inside the box after an assist from substitute Eduardo Camavinga. Real have 38 points ahead of second-placed Barca, who host Espanyol on Saturday.

