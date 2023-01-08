Soccer-Late Danilo goal earns Juventus eighth successive league win

Juventus extended their Serie A winning streak to eight on Saturday as Danilo's late goal secured a 1-0 victory for the hosts against Udinese and boost their title tilt.

Juve, who have not conceded a goal in their winning run, sealed the points in the 86th minute when Federico Chiesa elegantly chested down a high ball inside the box and crossed for an unmarked Danilo to score into an open goal. The win moved Juve up to second on 37 points from 17 games, within four points of Napoli, who next visit Sampdoria, and a point above AC Milan before they host AS Roma also on Sunday.

Before the match there was a minute's silence for former Juventus players Gianluca Vialli and Ernesto Castano. Vialli passed away on Friday aged 58 after a long battle with cancer, while Castano died on Thursday at the age of 83.

Udinese's Walace got the first chance of the match after 18 minutes when he sent a header towards Juve's right-hand post from a cross, but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved it. A minute later, visiting keeper Marco Silvestri made a crucial save for Udinese when he managed to push away a header from Daniele Rugani inside the box.

Juventus forward Moise Kean then managed to get free outside the box after 27 minutes when he received a pass from Angel Di Maria but sent the ball wide of the target. Adrien Rabiot went close to helping put Juve ahead when he was played through inside the box after 61 minutes but no one managed to reach his cross from near the byline.

It was left for Chiesa to come up with a moment of magic and set up Danilo who gleefully fired home to seal the points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)