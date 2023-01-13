Left Menu

Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique's Kosmos investment group

It said then that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would "deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters". However, less than five years later the deal -- which also had the backing of Wimbledon, French and U.S. Open officials -- has ended.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 03:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 03:19 IST
Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique's Kosmos investment group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique's investment group Kosmos. In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the 25-year, $3 billion partnership with former Barcelona soccer player Pique's investment group amid much fanfare. It said then that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would "deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters".

However, less than five years later the deal -- which also had the backing of Wimbledon, French and U.S. Open officials -- has ended. "The ITF can confirm that its partnership with Kosmos Tennis for Davis Cup is ending in its fifth year," the ITF said in a statement.

"The ITF negotiated a strong deal for tennis in 2018. The partnership increased participation, prize money and interest in Davis Cup and produced funding to support the global development of our sport." The agreement with Kosmos had led to the revamp of the men's team competition, which was founded in 1900.

The usual home-and-away ties played over a few weekends during the course of the year were scrapped. That format was replaced in 2019 with just one home-and-away round of ties every year which would then be followed by 18-teams competing in one city for a week-long climax to the season.

Despite the deal with Kosmos being terminated, the governing body of tennis added: "The ITF has ensured financial contingencies are in place and as the custodian of the competition we will operate the 2023 Qualifiers and Finals as scheduled, with the Final 8 taking place in Malaga, Spain, this November. "As well as being focused on delivering another spectacular edition of the men's World Cup of Tennis, we are focused on the future growth of the largest annual international team competition in sport."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023