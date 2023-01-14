Left Menu

Rugby-Farrell can play in England's Six Nations opener upon completion of ban - RFU

Owen Farrell is available for Saracens' Premiership game against Bristol Bears on Jan. 28, the RFU said on Saturday, adding that he can play in England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 4 upon the completion of his ban.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:24 IST
Owen Farrell is available for Saracens' Premiership game against Bristol Bears on Jan. 28, the RFU said on Saturday, adding that he can play in England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 4 upon the completion of his ban. Farrell was handed a four-match ban earlier this week for a dangerous, high tackle on Jack Clement in a Premiership match between Saracens and Gloucester.

When announcing the ban, the RFU said that the four-match ban will be reduced to a three-week ban if Farrell completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme. The three-week ban means he will miss two European and one Premiership match for Saracens but frees him to play for England against Scotland on Feb. 4 and Italy on Feb. 12, both at Twickenham.

"The RFU has written to Saracens confirming the availability of Owen Farrell for the Saracens game against Bristol Bears on Jan. 28," the governing body said on Saturday. "After a three week ban and completing the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, Farrell would be available for selection for England v Scotland on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023."

Farrell would not normally have been available to face the Bears on Jan. 28, as he would have been part of the England training camp ahead of the game against Scotland.

