Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:36 PM EDT on Sunday, January 15
Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Damar Hamlin lends support from home as Bills face Dolphins
Damar Hamlin is cheering on his teammates from home as his Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card clash Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-HAMLIN, Field Level Media
- - Report: Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to Dolphins next season
Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for the 2023 season, ESPN reported early Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-TAGOVAILOA, Field Level Media
- - Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie, DT Jordan Phillips out vs. Dolphins
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were listed as inactive for Sunday's AFC wild-card clash against the visiting Miami Dolphins. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-BUF-MCKENZIE-PHILLIPS, Field Level Media
- - Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-BAL-HUNTLEY-BROWN, Field Level Media
- - Sunday's schedule:
Miami at Buffalo N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
Baltimore at Cincinnati - - - -
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed in a single-car accident in Athens early Sunday morning, the school's athletic department announced. FOOTBALL-FBC-UGA-WILLOCK-LECROY, Field Level Media
- - - - NBA
Three fined, two suspended for Rockets-Kings fracas The NBA suspended two players and fined three others Sunday for their roles in Friday night’s on-court altercation between the Houston Rockets and host Sacramento Kings.
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-HOU-DISCIPLINE, Field Level Media - -
Sunday's schedule: New York at Detroit
Houston at L.A. Clippers Golden State at Chicago
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn Sacramento at San Antonio
Orlando at Denver Dallas at Portland
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers - - - -
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule:
St. John's at No. 6 UConn No. 25 Marquette at No. 12 Xavier
Northwestern at Michigan Ohio State at Rutgers
Maryland at Iowa - - - -
NHL Sunday's schedule:
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers Vancouver at Carolina
Arizona at Winnipeg - - - -
TENNIS Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek open Australian Open as big favorites
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are massive favorites to win their respective draws ahead of the start of the Australian Open on Sunday night. TENNIS-ATP-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN-ODDS, Field Level Media
- - - - FIGHTING
Jon Jones to make UFC return against Ciryl Gane UFC star Jon Jones will make his return to the Octagon in the UFC 285 main event on March 4 in Las Vegas.
FIGHTING-UFC-JONES-GANE, Field Level Media - -
UFC releasing heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is being released from his contract and his title will be vacated.
FIGHTING-UFC-NGANNOU, Field Level Media - - - -
BASEBALL Padres signing top international prospect Ethan Salas
The San Diego Padres are signing top international prospect Ethan Salas to a reported $5.6 million deal. BASEBALL-MLB-SD-SALAS, Field Level Media
- - - - SOCCER
Red Bulls reacquire D Kyle Duncan on season-long loan Defender Kyle Duncan rejoins the New York Red Bulls on Sunday after being acquired on a season-long loan.
SOCCER-MLS-NYRB-DUNCAN, Field Level Media - - - -
GOLF PGA -- Sony Open in Hawaii
- - - - ESPORTS
Call of Duty League Major II qualifiers - - - -
