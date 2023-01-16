Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:36 PM EDT on Sunday, January 15

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:36 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Damar Hamlin lends support from home as Bills face Dolphins

Damar Hamlin is cheering on his teammates from home as his Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card clash Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-HAMLIN, Field Level Media

- - Report: Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to Dolphins next season

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for the 2023 season, ESPN reported early Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-TAGOVAILOA, Field Level Media

- - Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie, DT Jordan Phillips out vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were listed as inactive for Sunday's AFC wild-card clash against the visiting Miami Dolphins. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-BUF-MCKENZIE-PHILLIPS, Field Level Media

- - Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-BAL-HUNTLEY-BROWN, Field Level Media

- - Sunday's schedule:

Miami at Buffalo N.Y. Giants at Minnesota

Baltimore at Cincinnati - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in crash

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed in a single-car accident in Athens early Sunday morning, the school's athletic department announced. FOOTBALL-FBC-UGA-WILLOCK-LECROY, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

Three fined, two suspended for Rockets-Kings fracas The NBA suspended two players and fined three others Sunday for their roles in Friday night’s on-court altercation between the Houston Rockets and host Sacramento Kings.

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-HOU-DISCIPLINE, Field Level Media - -

Sunday's schedule: New York at Detroit

Houston at L.A. Clippers Golden State at Chicago

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn Sacramento at San Antonio

Orlando at Denver Dallas at Portland

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule:

St. John's at No. 6 UConn No. 25 Marquette at No. 12 Xavier

Northwestern at Michigan Ohio State at Rutgers

Maryland at Iowa - - - -

NHL Sunday's schedule:

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers Vancouver at Carolina

Arizona at Winnipeg - - - -

TENNIS Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek open Australian Open as big favorites

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are massive favorites to win their respective draws ahead of the start of the Australian Open on Sunday night. TENNIS-ATP-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN-ODDS, Field Level Media

- - - - FIGHTING

Jon Jones to make UFC return against Ciryl Gane UFC star Jon Jones will make his return to the Octagon in the UFC 285 main event on March 4 in Las Vegas.

FIGHTING-UFC-JONES-GANE, Field Level Media - -

UFC releasing heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is being released from his contract and his title will be vacated.

FIGHTING-UFC-NGANNOU, Field Level Media - - - -

BASEBALL Padres signing top international prospect Ethan Salas

The San Diego Padres are signing top international prospect Ethan Salas to a reported $5.6 million deal. BASEBALL-MLB-SD-SALAS, Field Level Media

- - - - SOCCER

Red Bulls reacquire D Kyle Duncan on season-long loan Defender Kyle Duncan rejoins the New York Red Bulls on Sunday after being acquired on a season-long loan.

SOCCER-MLS-NYRB-DUNCAN, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF PGA -- Sony Open in Hawaii

- - - - ESPORTS

Call of Duty League Major II qualifiers - - - -

