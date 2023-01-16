HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day one on Monday

Highlights of the opening day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1230 GAUFF RACES PAST SINIAKOVA, SEED ANISIMOVA OUT

Coco Gauff was not quite able to match her compatriot Pegula's dominance but also eased into the second round with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova on Rod Laver Arena. After racing through the opening set, the seventh seed had to come back from a break down in the second and faced three break points as she served for the match before setting up a meeting with Emma Raducanu or Tamara Korpatsch.

Another American, Amanda Anisimova, was the first seed to go out when she lost 6-3 6-4 to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk on Court Seven. 1210 THIRD SEED PEGULA SWEEPS INTO SECOND ROUND

American Jessica Pegula swept into the second round with a 6-0 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian in less than an hour on Margaret Court Arena. The third seed simply overpowered the Romanian and set up a meeting with Brenda Fruhvirtova or Aliaksandra Sasnovich when she pounded down an ace after 59 minutes on court.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT 111TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN The action at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on the opening day of the year's first Grand Slam.

A pleasant day is expected for the first-round matches with the temperature at 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) with a high of 28 forecast. Unlike for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no biosecurity protocols in place for players or fans within the precinct.

