HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day six on Saturday

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 1230 PLISKOVA PROGRESSES AFTER DOWNING GRACHEVA

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova brushed aside Russia's Varvara Gracheva 6-4 6-2 to advance to the fourth round. "It's the third round of a slam so there's never an easy match, no matter who is the opponent, no matter the ranking," said 30th seed Pliskova.

1113 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Third-round action began as scheduled on the sixth day of the year's first Grand Slam.

The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 24 degrees Celsius (75.2 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE

Hamstrung Djokovic, exhausted Murray look to soldier on Australian Open 2023: order of play on Saturday

Korda stuns Medvedev after sun shines on Tsitsipas, Swiatek Young gun Korda stuns Medvedev to reach fourth round

All business Swiatek into the second week at Australian Open Auger-Aliassime laughs off 'Netflix curse'

American players pushing each other to improve, says Gauff Exhausted Murray has energy to blast officials after late night finish

Perfectionist Pegula says she can beat anybody Sinner completes epic comeback, Krejcikova wins easy

Victorious Murray says 4am finishes are farcical

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)