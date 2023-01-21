Left Menu

Injured Hardik Singh fails to recover, ruled out of FIH Men's World Cup

Injured midfielder Hardik Singh was on Saturday ruled of the remainder of the FIH Mens Hockey World Cup, dealing a big blow to India ahead of their crossovers match against New Zealand here on Sunday.The 24-year-old Hardik failed to recover from a hamstring injury sustained at the fag end of Indias second pool match against England on January 15.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 11:02 IST
Injured Hardik Singh fails to recover, ruled out of FIH Men's World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Injured midfielder Hardik Singh was on Saturday ruled of the remainder of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, dealing a big blow to India ahead of their crossovers match against New Zealand here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Hardik failed to recover from a hamstring injury sustained at the fag end of India's second pool match against England on January 15. His absence will be a big setback for India as they have been struggling in the attacking department, and also considering the fact that they will face defending champions Belgium in the quarterfinals if they beat New Zealand on Sunday.

Hardik, who scored a brilliant solo goal in India's 2-0 win over Spain in the opening match, will be replaced by alternate player Raj Kumar Pal. Hardik did not play against Wales.

''Having rested the youngster for the match against Wales, and subsequent assessment, Hardik has now been ruled out of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela,'' Hockey India said in a statement.

Talking about the decision made by the team management, chief coach Graham Reid said: ''Overnight we had to make the difficult decision of replacing Hardik Singh in the Indian team for Sunday's match vs New Zealand and the subsequent World Cup matches.

''While the injury was not as severe as the initial incident suggested, time was not on our side and after our ongoing thorough rehabilitation process and functional and on-field assessment today, it has been decided that we will replace Hardik with Raj Kumar Pal. ''While it is extremely disappointing for Hardik personally of course, given how well he played in our first two matches, we are excited at the prospects of Raj Kumar joining the group for the remaining World Cup matches,'' Reid added.

Having finished second in Pool D, India will need to win against New Zealand in the crossover match to book a quarterfinal berth.

India needed to beat Wales -- eight places below them in world rankings -- by a margin of eight goals to top Pool D and qualify directly for the quarterfinals but the home side could only notch up a 4-2 win on Thursday. India are now up against the Black Sticks who are placed third in Pool C with a win and two losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023