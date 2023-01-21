Left Menu

Soccer-CSL top scorer Marcao leaves Wuhan to join Saudi's Al Ahli

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 11:42 IST
Soccer-CSL top scorer Marcao leaves Wuhan to join Saudi's Al Ahli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian striker Marcao, the Chinese Super League's top scorer last season, is set to join Al Ahli, the Saudi second division club said on social media.

Marcao scored 27 times in 26 games to lead Wuhan to their first Chinese Super League title. The 28-year-old's contract with Wuhan expired at the end of the just-completed campaign.

Al Ahli, two-times Asian Champions League runner-up, are fourth in the country's second tier after suffering a surprise relegation last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023