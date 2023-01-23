Tennis-Thiem confirms rib injury, racing to be fit for Davis Cup
Especially in Melbourne, I wanted to perform at my best, but I tore a small muscle fibre in my rib," Thiem said on Instagram. "The results show that it's not too bad, and playing at the Davis Cup should be possible.
Dominic Thiem has confirmed he suffered a rib injury during the Australian Open, but will look to recover for Davis Cup qualifiers which begin next month. Thiem, a former U.S. Open champion, has struggled with injuries in recent years and fallen to number 98 in the world as a result.
The Austrian 29-year-old received a wildcard at the Australian Open where he was knocked out in the first round in straight sets by fifth seed Andrey Rublev after injuring a rib muscle while serving. "Unfortunately, the year didn't start the way I wanted. Especially in Melbourne, I wanted to perform at my best, but I tore a small muscle fibre in my rib," Thiem said on Instagram.
"The results show that it's not too bad, and playing at the Davis Cup should be possible. I will try everything in the upcoming week to get fit and practice well." Austria play their Davis Cup qualifier against Croatia on Feb. 4-5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Austrian court acquits far-right leader in corruption retrial
3 stabbed in Delhi after boys clash over Instagram post
ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Piqué's Kosmos group
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique's Kosmos investment group; Tennis-Cocciaretto proves too good for Kenin to reach Hobart final and more
Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique's Kosmos investment group