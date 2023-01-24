Valencia's woes continue with 2-2 home draw against Almeria

Valencia struggled again in the Spanish league, twice relinquishing the lead in a 2-2 home draw against Almeria.

Valencia has only won once in its last nine league games. Gennaro Gattuso's team is in 12th place, three points from the relegation zone.

Justin Kluivert put the hosts ahead in the 48th minute at Mestalla Stadium on Monday, and Chumi equalised for Almeria in the 54th. Jose Luis Gaya gave Valencia the lead again in the 65th before Portillo scored in the 74th.

The draw came against an Almeria squad that has the second-worst record on the road this season, with no wins, three draws and six losses. Last-place Elche is worse on goal difference.

It was Almeria's fifth straight game without a win in all competitions. It sits in 14th place, two points from the drop zone.

Valencia's last league win was against Real Betis before the World Cup break. It had lost two in a row entering the game against Almeria — at Villarreal and against Cadiz.

Almeria forward Largie Ramazani missed a penalty kick near the end of the first half.

Barcelona has a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the league.

