Best Batters in T20 Cricket Today

The invention of Twenty20 cricket has been a huge success in the sport. Not only does this format produce entertainment for those watching, but we have seen standards in the white-ball game improve considerably since then.

Here is a look at who the best batters in T20 cricket are today.

Jos Buttler (England)

As documented in the BBC concluding match report, England captain Jos Buttler led his country to T20 World Cup glory in 2021 in Australia. Not only is he one of the most exciting batters in world cricket to watch, but he is also proving to be a great leader.

Buttler is an opening batsman who can produce fireworks from the off. If the bowling team does not get him out early, he often goes on to punish them with a huge score. The England international has delivered in different batting conditions around the world, which says a lot about his ability.

Given his record, Buttler is one of the most sought-after players in franchise T20 leagues such as the IPL, The Hundred, and Big Bash. He is currently playing for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league in South Africa. As of January 18, Buttler’s Royals are +200 in the Betway sports betting to lift the trophy.

Buttler scored a half-century in his SA20 debut for the Royals, but it was not enough to help his side avoid defeat against MI cape Town. He will be doing all he can to help the Paarl-based team reach the final in Johannesburg on February 11 before he leaves the franchise to lead his ECB team in an ODI series against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

India’s Suryakumar Yadav sits on top of the ICC T20 batting rankings. He had an excellent year in 2022, establishing himself as one of the most consistent players for his national team in white-ball cricket.

Yadav has played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL since 2018. That experience of playing against the leading bowlers in the world in domestic cricket has helped him to develop. He is now considered one of the most valuable players in the competition.

The new year has started well for Yadav. After the BCCI team won the opening game of the series, and then the hosts leveled in game two, he hit the second-fastest T20I century for India in a decider. Batting at number four, he got to the milestone in just 46 balls. That is likely to be the first of many centuries in 2023 should he avoid injury across the calendar year.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

After playing 80 T20 internationals for Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan has an impressive batting average of 48.79. There have been times throughout his career when that average has been above 50.

The wicket-keeping batsman is versatile enough to play all three formats of the sport for his country, but it is in T20 cricket where he frequently flourishes. Rizwan opens the batting with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, and that is arguably the best opening partnership in the shortest format of the international game.

In 2021, Rizwan made history by becoming the first player to score 2,000 T20 runs in a calendar year. He followed that up with another strong year in 2022, helping his country reach the final of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in Australia. The PCB is looking for a new coach to lead their national team and whoever fills that role will see Rizwan as a key player to future success.

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

With an average of 57.38 and scoring over 1,000 runs in his opening 29 T20I matches, not many batsmen have a better record in the game than New Zealand’s Devon Conway. The 31-year-old was named one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2022, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson, Rohit Sharma, and Dané van Niekerk. He was one of only two batters on that list.

With his second ODI century - 101 from 92 balls - today’s Player of the Match is Devon Conway! 🏆 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/9aN1UJZpyi — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 11, 2023

Conway’s style, regardless of whether it is red or white-ball cricket, is to attack early. It took him just 19 matches to reach 1,000 Test runs, which indicates he does not need long to settle at a crease.

The Kiwi made his debut at the IPL in 2022. He was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings. The pick of his performances came in match 55 of the tournament when he hit 87 runs from just 49 balls, helping his side to prevail by 91 runs.

All four of the above players have a busy schedule in 2023, as they are not only set to feature for their respective countries in international T20 cricket, but they have also signed up for various franchise leagues.

