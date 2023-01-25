Left Menu

Soccer-Rashford must stay for United to succeed, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford is central to his plans to make them the "best club in the world" and urged the forward to remain at Old Trafford to realise his ambitions.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 09:00 IST
Soccer-Rashford must stay for United to succeed, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford is central to his plans to make them the "best club in the world" and urged the forward to remain at Old Trafford to realise his ambitions. United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not won silverware since lifting the Europa League trophy in 2017. It is their worst trophy drought in 40 years but there have been signs of progress under Ten Hag.

England forward Rashford, 25, has been a key factor in their revival, scoring nine times in nine games since returning from the World Cup to take his tally to 17 in all competitions. "I think he understands Man United is his club," Ten Hag told reporters. "But also, in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football.

"He can bring in his qualities and this team can help him get in the right position and to score goals. He knows that he is important for us. "If we want to get the success we want, we need him."

United triggered a one-year extension on Rashford's contract, which will now expire in 2024, amid interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain in December. "I hope that all our players get an interest from clubs because that means we do a good job, the team is outperforming, so that is what we are aiming for," Ten Hag said.

"I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England and then in Europe and then in the world." United visit Nottingham Forest in the League Cup semi-final first leg later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023