Left Menu

Rugby-Transgender women banned from female contact rugby in Scotland

The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) will ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions from Feb. 1, the governing body said on Tuesday after carrying out a review of its gender participation policy.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 10:08 IST
Rugby-Transgender women banned from female contact rugby in Scotland
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) will ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions from Feb. 1, the governing body said on Tuesday after carrying out a review of its gender participation policy. Only players recorded as female at birth would be allowed to play contact rugby in the women's category, the SRU said. The policy will be reviewed each year and also if any new scientific data and research becomes available.

The ban aligns with the positions of the English, Irish and Welsh unions and takes into account guidance from World Rugby and the UK-wide Sports Council Equality Group. "We fully acknowledge this is a difficult and sadly divisive societal issue, and that has been especially apparent over the last few months," the SRU board said in a statement. "Scottish Rugby has been mindful of this and aimed to deal with the issue in a sensitive manner."

Transgender women could previously participate in the women's game in Scotland depending on the outcome of a "thorough medical process including testosterone tests" prior to registration to play. Transgender men can continue to play contact rugby in the men's category provided a risk assessment has been undertaken by their club and the outcome logged with the SRU.

"Inclusion is a bedrock of our sport. Scottish Rugby wishes to be as inclusive as possible and is only imposing such eligibility restrictions based on the guidance provided," the statement added. "Our Gender Participation Policy recognises the need to balance considerations of safety and fairness with our underlying desire to be as inclusive as possible.

"At this moment in time, Scottish Rugby has opted to make a decision which puts safety first, based on the current research."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023