Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham

The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round.

Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw on Monday.

Tottenham might have the most interesting match after being drawn against either second-tier Sheffield United or fifth-tier Wrexham, which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team remaining after holding Sheffield United to 3-3 on Sunday, setting up a replay next week.

Brighton, which eliminated defending champion Liverpool on Sunday, will travel to second-tier Stoke.

Eleven Premier League teams have already been ousted.

Fifth-round draw (matches take place week beginning Feb. 27): Southampton vs. Luton or Grimsby Leicester vs. Blackburn or Birmingham Stoke vs. Brighton Wrexham or Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Fulham or Sunderland vs. Leeds Bristol City vs. Manchester City Manchester United vs. West Ham Ipswich or Burnley vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood.

