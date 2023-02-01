Left Menu

PCB names senior and junior selection committees

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-02-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 21:59 IST
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced its new senior and junior men's selection committees with Haroon Rasheed and Kamran Akmal as heads of the two panels respectively.

Haroon Rasheed will head the senior selection committee that includes Kamran Akmal, Yasir Hameed and Muhammad Sami, all former Test players.

The national junior selection committee is headed by Pakistan's discarded wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.

Other members of the junior selection committee are Tauseef Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Shahid Nazir and Shoaib Khan.

This is the first time that Kamran, Yasir and Sami have been named as national selectors.

