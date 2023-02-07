Soccer-Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch

Leeds United have sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch with the team languishing 17th in the table, one place above the relegation zone, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Marsch joined Leeds in February 2022, replacing Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa and secured the club's top-flight survival on the final day of last season. "We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days." Leeds have won only four of their 20 league matches this season with 10 losses and six draws.

The 49-year-old Marsch had a total of 11 victories in his 37 matches in charge and his side last won a league match on Nov. 5 when they beat Bournemouth 4-3. Marsch has previously coached RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.

Leeds will visit third-placed Manchester United in the league on Wednesday before facing their rivals again in the reverse fixture on Sunday. The Yorkshire club said later on Monday that the coaching trio of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas would be in charge of the team for the game at Old Trafford.

Leeds are level on 18 points with third-bottom Everton and have a game in hand on all the teams around them.

