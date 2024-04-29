Soccer-Premier League clubs vote in favour of spending cap, BBC reports
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:37 IST
Premier League clubs have agreed in principle to implement a spending cap after receiving majority support with a final vote expected in June, the BBC reported on Monday.
The clubs have tentatively agreed to put a limit on how much money they can spend, with the cap based on how much money the lowest-earning club in the league makes from television rights.
"If approved in June's AGM, the new model will replace the current Profit and Sustainability Regulations from the 2025-26 season," the BBC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement