Old Firm rivals clash in a tasty cup final

On their own, Scottish Premiership clubs Rangers and Celtic rank among the biggest clubs in European soccer. Both teams from Glasgow have won major honors in the past, including European Cups in their heyday.

Success on the main stage isn't a thing of the past, as Rangers showed last season when reaching the final of the Europa League, beaten on penalties by German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Fans of the Gers and the Bhoys are more accustomed to winning domestic titles, and they are preparing to face off in the final of the Scottish League Cup this month.

The Scottish national team's Hampden is the setting for the third Old Firm Derby of the season and second of the year. The pair drew 2-2 at Ibrox last month, but with a champion declared on Sunday 26th February - with extra time and penalties available if required - followers are in for a memorable contest. The best sports betting sites offer odds on over 100 pre-game markets, and you can have your say now.

Before picking sides in one of the world's fiercest rivalries, it's worth reading what our soccer betting experts think. We preview the match for our readers, offering an update on the form, the head-to-head scores, predictions, and more. This article has everything you need to make a strong call on an exciting game.

Beale has the blues firing

Rangers manager Michael Beale - former assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa - remains unbeaten since taking the helm. The Englishman remains unbeaten in his time as Gers boss, and fans hope that remains the case following Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.

The Gers are nine points behind Celtic in the Premiership and already out of Europe. That means the two domestic trophies - the League Cup and Scottish Cup - look to be Rangers' only hope of silverware this season. Bagging the first trophy available could help launch Beale's time in charge of Rangers, winning over any remaining critics.

Rangers came agonizingly close to beating Celtic at Ibrox in the Old Firm Derby earlier this year. After falling behind, Gers raged into a 2-1 lead before conceding a late equalizer. The early signs under Beale are promising, but - as he already knows - he'll be judged on his trophy count.

Image Credit: Flickr

Bhoys bring a winning streak

Celtic have been unstoppable under manager Ange Postecoglou, winning the league title back from Rangers in his first season as manager. The former Australian national team boss is ahead of schedule with his Celtic rebuilding job, and fans are sure there's more to come.

Many teams in the English Premiership have noticed Ange's success north of the border, and he's linked with the Leeds United job. Would he leave Glasgow for the EPL? You bet, but only for a club that matches his ambitions. Until such an offer arrives, he's committed to Celtic and winning a treble this season, building on the double achieved last term.

Celtic are unbeaten in two meetings with Rangers, hammering their neighbors 4-0 at Celtic Park last year before snatching that late 2-2 draw in Govan on 2nd January. Confidence is high in the camp, and the Hoops head into this final as the betting favorite with all major sportsbooks. They are the League Cup holders, and most pundits expect them to defend the prize successfully.

Predictions

As is always the case when the Old Firm clash, this will be a difficult match to call. Both sides are in great form and believe they'll win the cup. Whatever happens on matchday, you can be sure the game will be tight. A competitive 90+ minutes awaits.

Rangers know they should've beaten Celtic in January's derby and threw away three points by conceding a sloppy late goal. But they are a better, stronger team, which will show in the cup final. We're backing both teams to score in a Rangers win at great odds.

Claim an Old Firm free bet

The leading sportsbooks offer all new customers a welcome bonus free bet. Choose a bookie, register an account, and deposit using your debit card. You will then receive a free bet equal to your opening wager.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)