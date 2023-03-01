Left Menu

Tennis-Top seed Alcaraz pulls out of Acapulco with strained hamstring

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of this week's ATP 500 event in Acapulco with a strained hamstring, the U.S. Open champion said on Tuesday. The world number two, who was scheduled to play his opening match later on Tuesday, picked up the injury during his loss to Cameron Norrie in Sunday's Rio Open final where the pain hindered both his movement and serve.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 10:25 IST
Tennis-Top seed Alcaraz pulls out of Acapulco with strained hamstring
Carlos Alcaraz Image Credit: ANI

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of this week's ATP 500 event in Acapulco with a strained hamstring, the U.S. Open champion said on Tuesday.

The world number two, who was scheduled to play his opening match later on Tuesday, picked up the injury during his loss to Cameron Norrie in Sunday's Rio Open final where the pain hindered both his movement and serve. "I have a grade 1 strain in my right hamstring that will keep me out for several days, according to the tests we did this morning," Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

"I'm really sad I can't compete here, but now it's time to think about recovering and being ready as soon as possible. I hope to see you all soon!" After spending more than three months out of action due to abdominal and hamstring injuries, Alcaraz returned to the ATP Tour in February at Buenos Aires where he beat Norrie in the final for his first title since last year's U.S. Open.

At the Rio Open, the 19-year-old Spaniard needed treatment for a left leg problem during his semi-final and then picked up an injury to the other leg in the match against Norrie during which he needed his leg wrapped midway through the final. Norrie also pulled out of the tournament in Mexico saying he needed to rest.

The Briton, who leads the ATP Tour in match victories this season with 18, is scheduled to return to action at the Indian Wells hardcourt event beginning next week. "Unfortunately I have to withdraw from Acapulco," Norrie said on Instagram. "It's one of my favourite tournaments, so it's really tough for me to withdraw."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

