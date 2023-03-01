Left Menu

Copa Del Rey: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Match Preview, Xavi's struggling Barcelona is ready for semi-final

Real Madrid will face FC Barcelona in the semi-final of Copa Del Rey. Barcelona is out of all the European competitions. At the same time, Real Madrid thrashed Liverpool in the UCL Round of 16. Barcelona and Real Madrid will be without some of their key players.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 21:06 IST
Copa Del Rey: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Match Preview, Xavi's struggling Barcelona is ready for semi-final
Karim Benzema (Photo: Twitter/Real Madrid). Image Credit: ANI

One of the most awaited rivalries in football history is back as Real Madrid is set to host FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu in Copa Del Rey semi-final on 3rd March. After their miserable performance in European competitions, FC Barcelona has enjoyed a successful season upto this point, but even if they go on to claim their 27th League title, their overall season's success will depend on if they win Copa Del Rey or not. Barcelona's star defender Ronald Arujo believes that his team has the ability to bounce back, even after losing their last two matches. While talking to Barca TV, he said, "El Clasico is always special, and it's a match that everyone wants to play. Madrid is a team with great players. We're ready. The team is like a family, we are all close to each other. We're coming from two consecutive losses, but the team is good and we know our potential. We have to wake up and turn the page. There's still a lot left for the end of the season, and we're top of the league."

It will be a tough night for Barcelona as they will appear in front of 80,000 Real Madrid fans without their key players Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona enjoyed a 75% win rate when Pedri's name shinned on the line-up sheet. But in his absence, Barcelona has managed to win only 45% of their games. On the contrary, Los Blancos hunt for form ended when they thrashed Liverpool in front of their fans with a score line of 5-2. They are only missing Ferlan Mendy and David Alaba in their defensive line-up but Nacho, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger are more than enough to cover those gaps. There are two players who could end up deciding the fate of the first leg of Copa Del Rey. For Barcelona, it will be Ronald Arujo, this time he has to dig up and pull out an exceptional performance to nullify any attacking threat from the likes of Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

For Real Madrid, the French striker Karim Benzema will be the one player to look out for. The 35-year-old striker has aged like a fine wine. He already has registered 18 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances this season. After scoring a brace against Liverpool in UCL, he will be keen to get some goals in his name against their arch-rivals. In the end, this fixture has always produced spectacle whenever these two teams came to face off against each other, and even this time they will try to put on a show for their fans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023