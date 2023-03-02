Left Menu

Fourth-ranked Rudd loses to qualifier Daniel in Acapulco

The 30-year-old Daniel, ranked 125 in the ATP, had been 0-8 against players ranked in the top 10.Before beating Ruud, Daniels finest victory was over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018, when the Serbian was ranked 13th.Ruud reached No. 2 in the rankings after losing the last U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

PTI | Acapulco | Updated: 02-03-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 10:49 IST
Fourth-ranked Rudd loses to qualifier Daniel in Acapulco
Casper Rudd. (Photo- Roland Garros Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Fourth-ranked Casper Rudd lost to qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5 2-6 7-6(5) in a round-of-16 match at the Mexico Open here. For Daniel, the victory was his first against a top-10 player and propelled him into the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old Daniel, ranked 125 in the ATP, had been 0-8 against players ranked in the top 10.

Before beating Ruud, Daniel's finest victory was over Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018, when the Serbian was ranked 13th.

Ruud reached No. 2 in the rankings after losing the last U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz. Against Daniel, the Norwegian committed 46 unforced errors and slipped to 3-4 in 2023.

Daniel will try to extend his run of success against Alex De Minaur, who beat Jacopo Berrettini 6-1 6-0.

In other matches on Wednesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Feliciano Lopez 6-2 7-6(6), advancing to face the winner of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Elias Ymer.

Also, McKenzie McDonald ousted Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-0, and will face off against Tommy Paul, who reached the quarterfinals when Michael Mmoh retired in the second set. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023